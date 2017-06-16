Sheriff arrests two suspects in storage unit burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sheriff’s detectives recently made two arrests relating to storage unit burglaries in the 6000 block of South Oliver. The burglaries occurred on May 24 and May 25. Over $15,000 worth of property was stolen.

A break in the case came on June 7 when two Wichita police officers detected a burglary in progress in the 2900 block of West 13th Street North. Police arrested two people. Detectives with the sheriff’s department determined they were involved in the burglaries on Oliver.

They have been identified as Charles J. Davis, Jr, 33, and Michelle L. Estep, 32, both of Wichita. They face seven counts of burglary. Detectives will present their case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office next week.

