Salina business evacuated after chemical spill

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Fire Department is responding to a chemical spill at McShares, Inc. in northeast Salina Friday afternoon.

The Saline County Emergency Management released the following statement regarding the incident:

Due to a chemical reaction at McShares 1835 E. North Street in Salina, an area of ½ mile around that facility has been asked to evacuate the area until the incident can be contained. Any resident that was asked to evacuate the area can go to the Red Cross offices at 145 S Broadway to be out of the elements until the incident can be contained. Saline County Emergency Management spoke with a representative from McShares and he advises that there are no additional chemical reactions that are taking place. Salina Fire is entering the building now to assess the inside. All employees are safe and no injuries have been reported. We ask residents to stay clear from the area until an “all clear” has been issued.

The business is located at 1835 E North Street. According to KSAL, businesses included in the evacuation are Great Plains Manufacturing and A+ Galvanizing, along with homes in that area, have been evacuated. The evacuation area extends generally north and east of the area of North Street and Ohio Street.

