Russia Claims it has killed ISIS Leader

MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — The Russian military on Friday claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike.

The ministry said Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

It said the air raid on May 28 that targeted an ISIS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about thirty mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

The ministry said the strike came as ISIS leaders gathered to discuss the group’s withdrawal from Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition says he cannot confirm reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

In an e-mailed statement, Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday: “We cannot confirm these reports at this time.”

