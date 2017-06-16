Rocket Build Propels Kids Knowledge to New Heights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With school out for the Summer, it’s important kids don’t lose what they have learned amidst the fun and the sun. Wichita’s Experimental Aircraft Association brought together around thirty kids to build their rockets on Monday and Tuesday and then launch their hand-crafted rockets on Wednesday.

The kids built two rockets during the three-day event. The kids were originally scheduled to their rockets on Tuesday but the weather postponed it to Wednesday.

