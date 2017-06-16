Police looking for burglary suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a man who smashed a glass door at ICT Billet, an aftermarket automotive parts store, in the 1100 block of South West Street.

The suspect took a $600 intake manifold. The suspect, pictured above, was driving a green two-door car. An unknown woman remained in the car’s passenger seat while the suspect stole the part. Damage to the door was approximately $250.

Two employees were working in a different part of the store when the crime was committed.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or by clicking here.

