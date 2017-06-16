KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, June 16, 2017

7:30AM Late this afternoon and going into the first part of the evening we will have another chance of showers and storms to develop. Some of these storms could become strong to severe producing large hail, damaging straight line winds and a tornado can not be ruled out although that threat is low. Most of the storm chances are overnight tonight and storms should move out quickly. We could also see locally heavy rain from some of these storms.

6:30AM Another warm afternoon is on the way with temps into the mid 90s to even triple digits in the SW corner of the state. Humidity in C KS will push the heat index into the triple digits including Wichita.

5:00AM Showers and storms from last night have moved out of the state and we are left with a really nice start to your Friday. Temps are pretty mild and it’s a lot less humid! Storms back in the forecast, join us on Kansas Today for a first look at your Friday forecast!!