Kroger expands recall of 12 oz. packages of macadamia nuts

Kroger the parent company of Dillons announced it has expanded the recall of its 12 oz. packages of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination. No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

In May, Kroger was informed by the supplier that the macadamia nuts used may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

The product comes in a 12 oz., clear plastic package marked with expiration dates of: Dec. 09, 2017, Mar. 02, 2018, Mar. 03, 2018, or Apr. 07, 2018 stamped on the side.

Product UPC Code Size Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts 11110-02478 Sell By:

Dec. 09 2017

Mar. 02 2018

Mar. 03 2018

Apr. 07 2018 12 oz.

Kroger has removed the following item from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.