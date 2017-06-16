Kansas mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing gift cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former mail carrier in Sheridan County pleaded guilty Friday to stealing mail he was supposed to deliver.

James N. Stephenson, 25, Hoxie, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was employed at the Post Office in Hoxie. He stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards. He said he looked for birthday and anniversary cards that were likely to contain items of value.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 14. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in federal prison.

