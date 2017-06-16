High wind causes tree to topple onto home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – High wind from a storm that rolled through Hutchinson caused a tree to fall onto the roof of a home.

It happened in the 1900 block of North Monroe. The tree caused extensive damage, and the home was deemed structurally unsafe.

The occupants were home at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.

Abe’s Tree Service and Tatro Tree Service responded and removed the massive tree from the home, preventing further damage.

