Federal disaster declaration approved for severe winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Sam Brownback’s request for a federal disaster declaration for 27 Kansas counties affected by a severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding that struck the state April 28-May 3.

Brownback submitted his request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency May 31.

Counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. Additional designations may be made at a later date.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

