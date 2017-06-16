Catholic Charities program serves as adult daycare

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Catholic Charities of Wichita is continuing to serve thousands of Kansans. On Friday, KSN had the opportunity to get a glimpse of what the organization, started nearly 75-years-ago, is all about.

Catholic Charities alleviates poverty and helps build up families in 25 counties in south central and southeast Kansas. One of the organization’s programs, Adult Day Services, is dedicated to serving Wichita’s elderly and people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“The client comes here instead of a nursing home environment. Many of them still live at home with their family members, so it’s a way that the families can still have their lives and go to work and yet know that their loved ones are being cared for,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Wendy Glick.

Right now, the Adult Day Services program serves about 85 people. The goal is to help adults with disabilities and seniors maintain independence in the community. Participants are provided nursing services, meals and get to do a number of activities.

“They go out in the community. They experience all of the different activities. They go swimming. They go to Botanica. They go to a lot of different field trips,” Glick said.

Glick said while the activities are extremely important, many of the participants rely and look forward to the relationships they build during the program.

“When we talk to the family members of a lot of our clients, they talk about how their loved ones were depressed, sitting at home all day long, nothing to do except watching television and so they report back to us an immediate change just tin their happiness level, the way that they feel that they are living a meaningful life and then the friendships that they develop overtime,” she said.

Daily fees are $75 with a minimum of two days per week. For more information, click here.