Kyle Westmoreland only found out he was playing in this week’s Air Capital Classic on Monday. So that didn’t give him much time to prepare himself to go up against some of the world’s best golfers.

Being between active U.S. Air Force assignments, Kyle doesn’t have too much time to golf. But he made sure he belonged this week in Wichita. And as he gets ready for his next military assignment, he’ll take with him some memories that will last a lifetime!