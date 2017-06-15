Wrong-way crash caught on video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC News) — Everyone involved in a dangerous wrong way crash on a Utah highway is lucky to be alive after the terrifying wreck was captured on one driver’s dashcam.

In the video you can see the truck in front of the driver, Sunny Mallick, hit the brakes hard.

Mallick then breaks and swerves to avoid the truck, only to meet the wrong way driver head on sending both vehicles spinning.

Amazingly no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Mallick said he limped afterward but has since recovered.

The wrong way driver fled the scene and is still on the run from police.

Officers did track down the owner of the wrong way vehicle, who said he had loaned it to the driver

Utah Highway Patrol says they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.