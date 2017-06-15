Wichita church and laundromat serve ‘laundry love’ to customers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita church and laundromat served some ‘laundry love’ to residents on Thursday.

The event at Aquablast Laundromat was put on by GracePoint Church volunteers. The goal was to provide free laundry for several hours to anyone who came through the laundromat doors.

“Our church really has the heart to reach out to the community and we felt like this is a great way to try to ease the financial burden for a lot of families doing their own laundry and just being a blessing for them tonight,” said GracePoint Executive Pastor Terry Johnson.

Johnson said the church’s hope is to spread love with community members.

“Laundry, I think is just a basic need for everybody and I think just doing something like this helps provide dignity to a lot of people to just be able to wear clean clothes, have clean bedding,” Johnson said. “We are just here to show them love and be their friends and when they realize that, that’s a win for us.”

“That’s great that they are doing this. It’s saving me good money,” said Sherelle Kinchon.

Sherelle Kinchon was the first person in line for Thursday’s event.

“To get in line early because it was going to be packed,” Kinchon said.

Kinchon, a single mother of five boys, said she is working to make ends meet, however times are tough. She said when she saw the ad for the laundry event, she made sure to get to the laundromat as soon as she could.

“They are great people and this is great what they are doing, helping people,” she said. “I’m just thankful that God did this.”

Kinchon was not the only resident who was thankful for the church’s laundry event.

“We are just kind of having some financial problems. We don’t have a washer or dryer right now,” said Kathy Betzold. “It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it really does mean a lot.”

“When we can get 20 to 30 volunteers out to help other people, that’s a big deal for us,” Johnson said.

Seventy-one families took advantage of Thursday’s event. Johnson said the church plans to offer ‘laundry love’ every third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.