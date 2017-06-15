Strong wind, hail possible in storms today

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail are possible from northern Oklahoma to central Kansas.

Thunderstorm development is likely along a dryline extending south-southwest across the Southern Plains. Warm temperatures and high humidity will likely result in thunderstorm development Thursday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say strong winds and large hail will be the primary threat.

