Zack Fischer got off to a hot start in his opening round of the Air Capital Classic. While he didn’t finish the way he would have liked, the 27-year old is still in the thick of things heading into tomorrow’s second round at minus-2. And Zack’s got a secret weapon at his disposal.

Zack’s 10-month old golden retriever Arnie Palmer was at Fischer’s side for the first time during a golf tournament today. And Zack’s excited about Arnie being a regular at golf courses across the country.