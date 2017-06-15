Skimmer reported at Sunflower Bank ATM in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are investigating an apparent skimmer that was placed at an ATM at one of the Sunflower Bank locations in Salina.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the skimmer was found at 1201 W. Crawford at the Sunflower Bank ATM in the Sunset Plaza on Wednesday.

Authorities were notified by an individual whose card got stuck in the machine, when he managed to pull out his card, the skimmer fell out with it.

Police have not yet determined how long the skimmer was placed in the ATM or how many cards had been affected.

