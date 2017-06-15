Searchers look for man who went missing in Perry Lake

OZAWKIE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Perry Lake.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the man’s disappearance was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Devil’s Gap section of the Slough Creek Public Use Area. The search for the man in his 20s has involved rescue boats equipped with sonar devices and divers.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says there was still no sign of him Thursday morning. Perry Lake is located about 20 miles northeast of Topeka.

