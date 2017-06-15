Reno County family okay after tree falls on car during Thursday’s storm

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday night’s storms provided a scary moment for one Reno County family.

Reno County Sheriff Deputy Mike Morrell says a car was traveling northbound, in the 7600 block of Tobacco Road when a tree came crashing down on top of their SUV.

Morrell says inside the car at the time were two adults and their two young children.

He says the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Reno County Fire Department and Reno County EMS responded around seven o’clock.

Morrell says they worked to get the family out of the vehicle and remove the tree from the car.

“They were a little banged up, a few cuts and scrapes, but nothing bad, kids were a little shaken up, but everybody was good, considering what happened,” said Deputy Morrell.

Morrell says the family wasn’t transported to the hospital and was able to return to their nearby home.