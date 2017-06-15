Regents approve tuition hikes for Kansas universities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Board of Regents has approved tuition rates for the state’s six universities mostly ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.9 percent.

The rates for the next school year approved Thursday for resident and non-resident tuition include 2.5 percent increases at the University of Kansas; 2.9 percent at Kansas State University; 2.5 percent at Wichita State; 2.7 percent at Emporia State; 2.8 percent at Pittsburg State and 2.9 percent at Fort Hays State.

The exceptions are a 5.5 percent increase for the compact rate at Kansas, a 5 percent increase at the University of Kansas Medical Center and no increase at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The compact rate allows incoming freshmen to lock in tuition for four years.

