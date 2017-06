WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said one person was critically injured in a crash around 12:45 p.m.

It happened on northbound Eisenhower Parkway and the ramp to westbound Kellogg.

Several other injuries are reported. KSN News has a crew headed to the accident.

Look for the latest information online at KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.