Lottery ticket tears friends apart

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland, Florida man is suing a friend who he says cheated him out of money from a $1 million lottery ticket.

John Rhoades filed a lawsuit against Tyler Scott, Scott’s girlfriend Brittany Causey, and Wells Fargo Bank.

Rhoades says used his own money to purchase a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a gas station in Lakeland.

He says he showed Scott the winning ticket, and his friend told him it was only worth $100,000. Rhoades later learned it was worth $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, Rhoades has limited education and comprehension, and he did not have a driver’s license. He asked Scott to drive to the Florida Lottery office in Tallahassee to cash in the winning ticket and agreed to give Scott $10,000 for the task. He says he trusted his roommate and didn’t think twice about letting him cash in the ticket.

The lawsuit claims Scott didn’t hand over any money, and deposited the tax amount into a bank account instead. He allegedly gave Rhoades $35,000 two weeks later, then refused to fork over the remaining $29,000. At this time, Rhoades says he was still under the impression that the ticket was worth $100,000.