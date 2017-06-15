Lightning strike causes battery tank fire near McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Smoke could be seen from I-135 after a lightning strike caused a fire in McPherson Thursday evening.

McPherson Fire Chief Jeff Deal says it happened around 6:30 p.m.

Deal says lightning struck two tank batteries filled with oil in a field.

It happened near the intersection of 18th and Mohawk, just about a mile south of McPherson.

“One tank container completely ruptured and blew apart, the other one caught fire from the product that was released from the first one and what you see back there is the product burning,” said Chief Deal.

Both McPherson Fire Department and Galva Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Deal says no structures were in danger due to the fire.

He says crews will stay out there to monitor the fire, but says they plan to just it burn itself out throughout the night and into the morning.