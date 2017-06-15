Last of 4 Oklahoma jail escapees apprehended

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) – The last of four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail has been apprehended.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lincoln County on Thursday four days after fleeing from the jail.

Moody and three other inmates escaped between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday by crawling through the jail’s ventilation system. The remaining three inmates were apprehended earlier this week.

One of the escapees, 32-year-old Jeremy Irvin, is charged with first-degree murder. The others are accused of property crimes.

Moody was among three inmates who escaped from the same jail on March 16. Officials said at the time they escaped after also crawling through the ventilation system. All three inmates were apprehended and returned to custody before the end of March.