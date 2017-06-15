Kansas man convicted in crash that killed 2 groomsmen

BASEHOR, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man has been convicted in a crash that killed two relatives on the same day the three were supposed to be groomsmen in a wedding.

The Kansas City reports that Leavenworth County jurors found 22-year-old William Mathew Wilson, of Basehor, guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.

William Wilson was driving a pickup truck that left a road and struck a tree around 5 a.m. on June 13, 2015. His brother was supposed to get married later that Saturday at a winery in Basehor. But authorities say the wedding was postponed after the crash.

County Attorney Todd Thompson described the case as a “horrible tragedy all the way around.”

Sentencing is set for July 21.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.