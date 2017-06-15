Hutchinson boy to meet Olaf from ‘Frozen’ thanks to Make-A-Wish

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson boy’s dream came true at Wesley Medical Center on Thursday.

Bentley Seachrist of Hutchinson was surprised with his request to travel to Walt Disney World in Florida to meet Olaf from the movie “Frozen”. Characters Anna and Elsa were on hand to present the gift. Cake and ice cream was also served at the party.

Bentley is battling a life-threatening condition, and he loves watching “Frozen” daily. Bentley and his family will travel to Florida next Wednesday.

