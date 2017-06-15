Hundreds line up to receive a free fan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Those looking to keep cool headed downtown this morning to pick up a free fan at the Salvation Army.

The organization teamed up with Westar, Vornado, and Black Hills Energy to give 1,500 fans to those on a first come first serve basis.

Several hundred people lined up to get a fan this morning. Just after noon, about 300 fans had been given away. The fans were made possible by donations.

“Because of the heat, not everybody can afford to keep the air conditioner running full-time or cool their whole house. This would at least make the room a little more comfortable for them,” said Major Joseph Wheeler, Wichita Commander of Salvation Army.

The fans will be available throughout the summer.

