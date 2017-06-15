Governor Sam Brownback signs education funding bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure to increase the state’s funding on public schools in response to a court mandate.

Brownback acted Thursday on the bill, which would phase in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s $4 billion a year in education funding was inadequate.

The court is expected to review the new law.

Attorneys for four school districts suing the state have said they’ll challenge the new law because they believe it still falls hundreds of millions of dollars short of adequately funding schools.

But the justices did not set a figure when they told lawmakers to pass a new school funding law by June 30.

Brownback issued the following statement:

The legislature missed an opportunity to substantially improve the K-12 funding system. They did, however, direct more dollars into the classroom by limiting bond and interest aid, encouraging responsible financial stewardship at the local level. Additionally, they included a sunset on the school funding system, allowing for a regular and robust discussion about the needs of Kansas students.”

