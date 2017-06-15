Check these things before hitting the road in the Kansas heat

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Preventative maintenance is key before you head anywhere, make sure you check your basics.

Check you’re A/C system and make sure you have enough coolant.

You would be surprised to know how heat can affect the electrical system and sensors under your hood.

If you aren’t checking these things, mechanics say, you could end up stranded on the side of the road.

‘You’ve got the radiator up front there, you have to have air passing over that radiator to keep the engine cool. If that is not happening everything is heating up. That could affect the air conditioning, it could affect performance of the engine, you know you have to have that fan working properly, thermostat working properly, coolant level full,” says Supervisor

Also make sure you are using sun visors to keep your dash cooled down to keep the air in your car cool.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s