Check these things before hitting the road in the Kansas heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Preventative maintenance is key before you head anywhere, make sure you check your basics.

Check you’re A/C system and make sure you have enough coolant.

You would be surprised to know how heat can affect the electrical system and sensors under your hood.

If you aren’t checking these things, mechanics say, you could end up stranded on the side of the road.

‘You’ve got the radiator up front there, you have to have air passing over that radiator to keep the engine cool. If that is not happening everything is heating up. That could affect the air conditioning, it could affect performance of the engine, you know you have to have that fan working properly, thermostat working properly, coolant level full,” says Supervisor

Also make sure you are using sun visors to keep your dash cooled down to keep the air in your car cool.