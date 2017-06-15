Beat the heat at Air Capital Classic

By Published:
Golf ball (Courtesy: Pixabay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lots of people flock to Wichita for the prestigious Air Capital Classic golf tournament and while organizers don’t want it get rained out, they know when scheduling anything in Kansas in the summertime, heat is always something to take into consideration.

Air Capital Classic hosts are ensuring there’s plenty of water available to golfers and staff as well as crowds that show up to watch. They know being out in this weather can be risky to your health no matter where you are on the course.

“It’s very dangerous, especially if you’re standing out in the sun. Even sometimes even in the shade, with no wind, it gets so hot out here and I think it was supposed to be in the upper 90’s today, so it’s extremely important to stay hydrated,” Marilyn Boehning, volunteer coordinator for the tournament said.

Though common on the course, experts advise against drinking beer or soda when it’s this hot out. Stick to water and seek shade.

