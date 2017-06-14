Wingnuts lose to Tbones

Wichita Wingnuts Published:

WICHITA, Kans. (June 14, 2017) – The Kansas City T-Bones jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held off a late rally to defeat the Wichita Wingnuts 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

A wild pitch and a Kevin Keyes two-run homer gave the T-Bones (13-12) an early 3-0 lead in the first. Marcus Lemon and Keyes then contributed RBI knocks against Wingnuts starter Alex Boshers (3-2) in the second, and Wichita faced a 5-0 hole after an inning and a half.

Brennen Salgado got Wichita (17-9) on the board in the bottom of the second, grounding a run-scoring single off Scott Carroll (3-1), and Zac Fisher later added a two-out RBI single of his own to trim the deficit to 5-2.

Fisher continued to swing a hot bat in the fifth, hammering a solo homer to centerfield to make it 5-3 T-Bones. But Kansas City’s Jordan Edgerton connected on a two-run blast in the sixth to restore the T-Bones advantage to 7-3.

The Wingnuts did not go quietly, however, as Matt Chavez cranked a massive two-run homer over the batter’s eye in the eighth to pull Wichita back to within 7-5. But Cody Winiarski worked around a leadoff double from Martin Medina to post a scoreless ninth and secure his third save.

 

 

