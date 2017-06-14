Spearville Elementary gym damage by wind

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday night, 70 mph winds swept through Spearville, peeling off part of the roof of the elementary school gym.

A kindergarten teacher who lives across the street from the school witnessed the incident after hearing loud bursts of wind.

“I looked across the street and I could see the grade school gym, the roof was starting to roll up,” said Jill Vierthaler, “and then it flew off, and there was insulation that came off.”

The first thing she did was alert the school.

“I called our custodian and said you’ll never believe it but our roof was blowing off.”

Fortunately, school is out for the summer.

The superintendent says it’s too early to determine how much money it will cost or how long it will take to repair.

“Don’t have any numbers at this time, still having the insurance adjusters look at it,” said Daryl Stegman, the superintendent. “They’re now trying to find a place that has this kind of engineered roof.”

Stegman says about 40 feet of the roof blew off in the storm, but water damage in the gym is minimal because the floor is rubber, not wood.