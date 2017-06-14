Salina-area zoo euthanizes Milly, a southern white rhino

By Published: Updated:
Milly (Photo Courtesy www.ksal.com)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina say a southern white rhinoceros has been euthanized.

The zoo said in a news release that the rhino, named Milly, was euthanized Wednesday because of declining health and old age.

Milly was one of the first animals at Rolling Hills, arriving in 1996 as part of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan. She was born in South Africa and came to Salina from the Knoxville Zoo.

The rhino’s age was between 46 and 51.

White rhinos are considered a near-threatened species, with about 20,000 remaining in the wild.

Milly’s body was taken to Kansas State University for a necropsy.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s