Salina-area zoo euthanizes Milly, a southern white rhino

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina say a southern white rhinoceros has been euthanized.

The zoo said in a news release that the rhino, named Milly, was euthanized Wednesday because of declining health and old age.

Milly was one of the first animals at Rolling Hills, arriving in 1996 as part of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan. She was born in South Africa and came to Salina from the Knoxville Zoo.

The rhino’s age was between 46 and 51.

White rhinos are considered a near-threatened species, with about 20,000 remaining in the wild.

Milly’s body was taken to Kansas State University for a necropsy.