HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teen.

Laura Dorey went missing from Haven on Monday at 10 p.m. She is 16 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Officials say Dorey is depressed and does not have her medication.

If you see her please call 911 immediately. If you have any information regarding this case please contact 620-694-2735.