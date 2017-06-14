Prosecutors: Kansas man seeks to enslave mom, child for sex

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man is accused in a criminal complaint of looking for a mother and child to enslave for sex.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 63-year-old Michael David Mitchell, of Ottawa, told an undercover investigator posing as a woman with a daughter that he would take care of her but that “it won’t be easy on either of you.” He described himself as “a sadist” who enjoys “inflicting pain.” Court documents say he also told them he was willing to pay them.

Mitchell was charged Monday with attempted sex trafficking of a child and several other counts after he was arrested at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel where he had arranged to meet them. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s