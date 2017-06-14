Prosecutors: Kansas man seeks to enslave mom, child for sex

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man is accused in a criminal complaint of looking for a mother and child to enslave for sex.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 63-year-old Michael David Mitchell, of Ottawa, told an undercover investigator posing as a woman with a daughter that he would take care of her but that “it won’t be easy on either of you.” He described himself as “a sadist” who enjoys “inflicting pain.” Court documents say he also told them he was willing to pay them.

Mitchell was charged Monday with attempted sex trafficking of a child and several other counts after he was arrested at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel where he had arranged to meet them. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

