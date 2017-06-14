Potential tuition increase at Kansas colleges comes to a vote Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents is set to vote on increasing tuition at Kansas colleges. What could that mean for you and your students?

Each of the state’s public schools is asking for more money to help with budget issues.

The University of Kansas is asking for a 2.5 percent increase for undergrads, while Kansas State University wants a three percent increase.

Depending on schools, the increase would amount to having to pay between $55-240 more per semester.

The Board of Regents will vote on the proposed hikes tomorrow.