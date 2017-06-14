Potential tuition increase at Kansas colleges comes to a vote Thursday

By Published:
Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents is set to vote on increasing tuition at Kansas colleges. What could that mean for you and your students?

Each of the state’s public schools is asking for more money to help with budget issues.

The University of Kansas is asking for a 2.5 percent increase for undergrads, while Kansas State University wants a three percent increase.

Depending on schools, the increase would amount to having to pay between $55-240 more per semester.

The Board of Regents will vote on the proposed hikes tomorrow.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s