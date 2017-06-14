Police: Woman arrested after Presto robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a 40-year-old woman who robbed the Presto convenience store. The robbery happened June 6 in the 500 block of North Seneca.

According to police, she has been identified as Priscilla Sebastian. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and criminal deprivation of property.

