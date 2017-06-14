Police still searching for suspect in sexual assault of little girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are still searching for a man they say walked into an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Smith Court and sexually assaulted a young girl.

Wichita police say they have been combing the area and the surrounding neighborhoods looking for any tips or clues that can shed more light on the suspect.

Authorities are still working with this description: white male, lightly colored hair, and clean shaven.

The man who police say did this, sexually assaulted the girl and also left her with injuries. Her exact condition is unknown, but she is still in the hospital.

The police have been talking to neighbors, making sure they talk to everyone in the immediate and surrounding areas. They said they are still relying on what others might know to play a large role in finding the man.

“We would welcome any kind of tip, any kind of suspicious activity,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow with the Wichita Police Department. “Something that just didn’t sit right with somebody, even in that general area. 13th and West maybe to Central, you know that is a large area, maybe you were driving on 235 and noticed a car pulled down on the side of the road, something that you might not think is significant, we would definitely take that tip.”

Authorities are asking that if you know anything please call police or Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.