Police arrest Ruben’s robbery and shooting suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a man accused of a shootout and robbery Friday at Ruben’s Mexican Grill. It happened after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of West Douglas Avenue.

Police said 26-year-old Reginald Kane was released from the hospital. He was booked on one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The employee, who was injured in the shootout, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney later this week.

