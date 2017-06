High School football starts back up in August, that’s nothing new, that’s a good thing. What will be different are the classifications, starting in 2018-2019 school year.

4A now just one one division, not two. Their playoff model will be the same as 6A and 5A. 2A and 1A separate classes, and those teams will be play fewer playoff games in fewer days. The important thing is that all these new rules won’t take effect until the 2018-2019 school year.