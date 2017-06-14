KU opens “Gender Inclusive Housing”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSHB) – The University of Kansas is designating part of one of its residence halls for Gender Inclusive Housing.

“Gender Inclusive Housing is specifically for transgender, nonconforming and queer students where they don’t fit into the traditional box of what we think of as higher education residential living,” says Vanessa Delgado, coordinator for the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

It’s an initiative more than 200 universities and colleges have done.

“KU is, it’s on the university to make that initiative and just that we think that it’s important, speaks volume,” Delgado says.