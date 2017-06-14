Kansas lawmakers react to shooting at Virginia congressional baseball practice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple Kansas lawmakers are reacting following a shooting Wednesday morning just outside Washington.

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall and Rep. Kevin Yoder are both on the baseball team and were not hurt.

Rep. Roger Marshall statement:

I am alright. This morning was one of just a handful of practices I haven’t made it to. Thank you for the many who have asked about me and offered support.

Steve Scalise is the leader of our team in so many ways. Whether it is on the baseball field, the House floor, or in life, he is always encouraging, motivating and supporting his Members and teammates. Just two days ago, Steve and I were riding together to an event at the Secretary of the Interior’s office, enjoying each other’s company. He is a terrific friend and father, and his wife and two kids are in my prayers.

There were staff and Police seriously injured. I want to ask for prayers for them and their families.

This – at a baseball practice, no less – is an insult to America, our way of live and our ability to put politics aside and enjoy a pastime to benefit charity.

I ask that each of you join me in praying for my good friend, Steve Scalise, and the staff and Capitol Police who were injured. I don’t have any other information at this time, but I ask for your continued prayers for those injured and their families.

The coward who did this will not win in any way. Though shaken, we are not deterred in our mission to turn this country in a better direction.”