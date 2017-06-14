Kansas education officials renew student testing contract

By Published:
Kansas Assessment Testing (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is renewing a contract with the state’s student assessment provider despite technical problems that caused delays.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that members of the Kansas State Board of Education voted Tuesday to renew the contract with the University of Kansas’ Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation. The renewal decision was put on hold in April. The move came two weeks after technical issues began when 15,000 students were simultaneously taking the assessments.

Testing center official Neal Kingston vowed to “continue to do better and better.” He directs the university’s Achievement and Assessment Institute, which oversees the center that has administered tests for the state’s school districts since 1989.

Testing problems also have occurred in the past, mostly recently last year when a fiber cable was cut in Lawrence.

