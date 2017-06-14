Kansas delegation talks about shooting in Virginia

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Two members of the Kansas delegation were supposed to be on the baseball field in Virginia when a gunman opened fire this morning.

“I Truly just had an eerie feeling about it all week,” says U.S. Congressman, Dr. Roger Marshall ( R ) – Kansas. “Didn’t ever feel safe there, and just had an inkling I didn’t need to be there this morning.”

Marshall was supposed to be on the field to practice for the charity baseball game scheduled for Thursday.

KSN reached out to U.S. Representative Kevin Yoder ( R ) – Kansas, and Yoder’s office sent us a response.

“Praying for my friend Steve Scalise and the recovery of others who were hurt at this morning’s baseball practice,” said Yoder. “The bravery of the United States Capitol Police is on display for the whole world today, and we’re all thankful to God they were at the practice as a part of Representative Scalise’s detail this morning.”

Marshall said after he heard news of the shooting, Congress and staff members alike closed the windows, closed the blinds and locked their doors.

As more information came out, they began to quickly offer prayers for all involved. Members of the House quickly gathered to talk about healing.

“There was a lot of unity between members of both sides of the aisle to talk about,” U.S. Congressman Ron Estes ( R ) -Kansas told KSN. “It affects all of us when something like that happens and there’s really no place for violence in the world of politics.”

One former U.S. Congressman, Todd Tiahrt ( R ) -Kansas, was in D.C. on business, and says security has been increased since the shooting in many areas. He also says the shooting is very sad news.

“But for a good man to be gunned down by someone who has been spun up and gone off the rails because of a high level of animosity in our culture today is sad,” says Tiahrt. “It’s sad for all of us and it’s dangerous for our free republic.”

Marshall says he still plans on playing in the charity baseball game. He also says he is talking to his staff about security both in D.C. and in Kansas.