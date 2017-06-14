House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, officials said. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Watch Live: GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was standing on second base when he was shot.

“I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.”

Brooks said the Scalise “crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood.”

“We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip,” Brooks said.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and “saw the shooter.”

“Please pray for my colleagues,” Duncan said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said Scalise’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Kansas Congressmen Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder are both safe following the shooting. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran also released a statement.

I am alright. Please pray with me this morning. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 14, 2017

KS Congressman @RepKevinYoder on the roster but his spokesman tells me Yoder was not at this morning's practice. @41actionnews https://t.co/vYE3RZT2Gk — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) June 14, 2017

Shocked & saddened by this AM's shooting, praying for all impacted. Thankful for efforts of those working to keep Congress & staff safe. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 14, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were being briefed on the situation. Trump says he is ‘deeply saddened’ by news of a shooting ‘tragedy’ at a congressional baseball game.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

