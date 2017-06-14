Hospital says Scalise needs more operations

Steve Scalise
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., congressional officials say. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is also providing a more detailed description of Scalise’s wounds. The hospital says he was shot in the left hip, after which “the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding.”

Scalise was among several people wounded early Wednesday when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

