Fort Riley planning $37 million effort to conserve energy

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) – Fort Riley officials are hopeful a $37 million program to conserve energy will save the Army post $92 million during the next 22 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports construction began Tuesday as part of 15 energy conservation measures for the fort’s 280 buildings.

Michael Witmer, with the fort’s public works department, says the plan is to reduce energy usage by 25 percent by 2025.

The project will be funded over the 22 years by a third party and doesn’t require taxpayer dollars. The money from the energy savings will help pay the contractor back for its capital investment and their operations.

The project includes expanding and upgrading central plants and energy management controls; performing heating, ventilation and air conditioning work; lighting upgrades; and improving boiler and water conservation measures.

