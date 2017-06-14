Drastic changes to turnpike entry, exit on East Kellogg

By Published:
How you get on the turnpike on East Kellogg is drastically changing starting tomorrow morning. Courtesy KSN News
This project, along with several others will improve travel in east Wichita. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – How you get on the turnpike on East Kellogg is drastically changing starting tomorrow morning.

If you are heading westbound on Kellogg, you must make a U-turn at Rock Road. You will then use the frontage road south of Kellogg to get onto the turnpike.

Travelers going eastbound on Kellogg will have to continue to head east to the K-96 toll plaza past Greenwich Road. If you are heading eastbound, you may also make a U-turn between Webb and Greenwich Road to head west and then make another U-turn at Rock Road.

This project, along with several others, is a result of the partnership between the City of Wichita, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority. The overall collaborative plan will improve travel in east Wichita and includes new intersection designs at Webb and Greenwich and improved access to the turnpike.

Improvements will be managed in two projects: the Webb Road intersection and the Greenwich to K-96 corridor.

Construction for both projects is anticipated to be complete in late 2021.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s