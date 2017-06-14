Drastic changes to turnpike entry, exit on East Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – How you get on the turnpike on East Kellogg is drastically changing starting tomorrow morning.

If you are heading westbound on Kellogg, you must make a U-turn at Rock Road. You will then use the frontage road south of Kellogg to get onto the turnpike.

Travelers going eastbound on Kellogg will have to continue to head east to the K-96 toll plaza past Greenwich Road. If you are heading eastbound, you may also make a U-turn between Webb and Greenwich Road to head west and then make another U-turn at Rock Road.

This project, along with several others, is a result of the partnership between the City of Wichita, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority. The overall collaborative plan will improve travel in east Wichita and includes new intersection designs at Webb and Greenwich and improved access to the turnpike.

Improvements will be managed in two projects: the Webb Road intersection and the Greenwich to K-96 corridor.

Construction for both projects is anticipated to be complete in late 2021.