Derby man arrested for ID, theft charges

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL ) – A Derby man suspected of stealing five phones from NexTech Wireless in Salina is arrested by undercover officers.

Police arrested 31-year-old Adam Jacob Bible on Tuesday evening without incident.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back in April, Bible had broken into a vehicle in Derby and stolen a man’s ID. Last Friday, he assumed the man’s name to open an account and leave with five iPhones.

Bible contacted the store on Tuesday to let them know he was coming back to pick up the 19 iPhones he had pre-ordered.

Staff at the store in the Central Mall contacted authorities. Two officers waited for his arrival and took him into custody.

Bible is now facing numerous charges including identity fraud, forgery, theft by deception.

