Congressional interns from Kansas note security, mood in DC following shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – Several Congressional interns with Kansas roots were on Capitol Hill today, shortly after a gunman shot at Congressional leaders at a baseball practice field in Virginia.

One intern is Andrew Figueiredo, an East High graduate who now interns for Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois.

“There is a lot of sadness still but I think that, I mean we’re America. We push forward, no matter the hate, no matter the violence, we will not be put down by this,” Figueiredo said.

Another intern goes to Kansas University and did not want to be identified, but told KSN by phone, “I feel like Capitol Police are just a little more congnizant, just checking everyone’s IDs and a bit more stingy about walking through security detectors.”

The Congressperson she interns for is personally acquainted with shooting victim Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana).

Both interns noted extra security on Capitol Hill and in front of legislator’s offices on Wednesday late morning and afternoon.

The Congressional baseball game the legislators were practicing for is still set to take place tomorrow. It raises funds for charities such as The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

“I think it’s going to have a little bit of extra sentimental value this year to show the unity that no matter what our parties, we’re all in this together and none of us want to see violence,” Figueiredo said.